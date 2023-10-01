Will Erik Ezukanma Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Erik Ezukanma did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Ezukanma's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Erik Ezukanma Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Dolphins have five other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ezukanma 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezukanma Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
