Erik Ezukanma did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Ezukanma's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Erik Ezukanma Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Dolphins have five other receivers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec



Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Ezukanma 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Ezukanma Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

