Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 142.3 per game.

Waddle has put up a 164-yard year thus far (82.0 yards receiving per game), hauling in eight passes on 11 targets.

Waddle vs. the Bills

Waddle vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 67.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 67.4 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills surrender 142.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up two this season (0.7 per game).

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-111)

Waddle Receiving Insights

Waddle has 10.7% of his team's target share (11 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He has 164 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank third in NFL play with 14.9 yards per target.

Waddle, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

