Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 4 contest against the Buffalo Bills (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Waddle's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 4, Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards -- 20.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for -2 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Keep an eye on Waddle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Dolphins have five other receivers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 8 164 85 0 20.5

Waddle Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0

Rep Jaylen Waddle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.