Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 4 contest against the Buffalo Bills (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Waddle's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 4, Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards -- 20.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for -2 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.
Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Dolphins have five other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec
- River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Waddle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|8
|164
|85
|0
|20.5
Waddle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|86
|0
