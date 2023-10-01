Sunday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) and the Miami Marlins (84-76) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.

The Pirates will give the ball to Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Ryan Weathers.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been victorious in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a mark of 20-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (666 total, 4.2 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule