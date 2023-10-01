Andre Jackson and Ryan Weathers are the projected starters when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins square off on Sunday at PNC Park, at 3:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. A 9-run total is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 40 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami is 20-23 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 75 of its 159 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 38-41 38-29 45-47 63-58 20-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.