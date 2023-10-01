How to Watch the Marlins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Jorge Soler and Ke'Bryan Hayes will take the field when the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday at PNC Park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.
- Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 666 (4.2 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.297 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (9-7) will make his 31st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Garrett has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Kodai Senga
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Osvaldo Bido
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Quinn Priester
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|10/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
