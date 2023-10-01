Jorge Soler and Ke'Bryan Hayes will take the field when the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 666 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.297 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (9-7) will make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Garrett has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 10/2/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson

