On Sunday, October 1, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (84-76) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.34 ERA) vs Ryan Weathers - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pirates Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the Marlins' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Pirates with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 13-7 (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 20 of 43 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 11th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.