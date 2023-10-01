Bryan De La Cruz carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Miami Marlins' (84-76) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86), at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.

The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Ryan Weathers.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.34 ERA) vs Weathers - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will hand the ball to Jackson (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Cincinnati Reds.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.34 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 18 games.

None of Jackson's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, Jackson has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

