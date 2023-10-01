Raheem Mostert has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bills have conceded 110.7 rushing yards per game, 14th in the league.

In the ground game, Mostert carried the ball 41 times for a team-leading 240 yards (80.0 ypg) and has six rushing scores. Mostert also averages 26.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 balls for 79 yards on the year while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Mostert vs. the Bills

Mostert vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 73.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 73.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing rusher to score a touchdown on the ground against it this year.

Mostert will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense this week. The Bills allow 110.7 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Bills have scored zero touchdowns on the ground (zero per game). The Bills' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has gone over his rushing yards total two times in three opportunities this season.

The Dolphins have passed 52.6% of the time and run 47.4% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 41 of his team's 93 total rushing attempts this season (44.1%).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in all three games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (41.2% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has six carries in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Mostert Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Mostert has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Mostert has 9.7% of his team's target share (10 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in NFL play), picking up 79 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Mostert has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Mostert has been targeted two times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 3 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 121 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

