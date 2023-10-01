River Cracraft did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Cracraft's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Cracraft has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 87 yards on six receptions (14.5 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Cracraft's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

River Cracraft Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Dolphins have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cracraft 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 6 87 31 1 14.5

Cracraft Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 40 1 Week 2 @Patriots 2 2 34 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 13 0

Rep River Cracraft and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.