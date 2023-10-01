Salvon Ahmed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Ahmed's stats can be found on this page.

On the ground, Ahmed has season stats of six rushes for 24 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.0 yards per carry. He also has three catches on six targets for 28 yards.

Keep an eye on Ahmed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ahmed 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 24 0 4.0 6 3 28 0

Ahmed Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0

Rep Salvon Ahmed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.