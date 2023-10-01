Tua Tagovailoa will be facing the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 1,024 passing yards (341.3 per game). Tagovailoa has also put up a 71.3% completion percentage while throwing for eight touchdowns and two interceptions. With his legs, Tagovailoa has eight rushing yards on nine totes, delivering 2.7 rushing yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Bills

Tagovailoa vs the Bills (since 2021): 4 GP / 159.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 159.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Buffalo has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

Two players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing quarterbacks in 2023.

The 142.3 passing yards the Bills give up per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bills' defense ranks third in the league with two passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 274.5 (-115)

274.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Dolphins pass on 52.6% of their plays and run on 47.4%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

Tagovailoa's 10.1 yards per attempt rank first in the league.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (47.1% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his total 101 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in three opportunities this season.

In three games this year, Tagovailoa has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-26 / 309 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-30 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 28-for-45 / 466 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

