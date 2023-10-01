The October 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (2-1) and the Miami Dolphins (3-0) will feature a showdown between QBs Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Josh Allen 3 Games Played 3 71.3% Completion % 72.7% 1,024 (341.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 728 (242.7) 8 Touchdowns 5 2 Interceptions 4 8 (2.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 89 (29.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bills rank second in the NFL with 11.7 points allowed per game and rank second in total yards allowed with 253.0 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is top-10 this year, ranking third in the NFL with 427 total passing yards allowed (142.3 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing TDs allowed (two).

Against the run, the Bills have given up 332 rushing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are first in the NFL with zero.

On defense, Buffalo ranks seventh in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.0%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is second (28.6%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

