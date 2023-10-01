Tyler Kroft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're trying to find Kroft's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Kroft had season stats last year which included 57 yards on four receptions (14.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted five times.

Tyler Kroft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Dolphins have five other receivers on the injury list this week: Durham Smythe (LP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec



Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Kroft 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 57 14 0 14.3

Kroft Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 8 @Rams 1 1 6 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1 1 28 0

