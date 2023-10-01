Tyreek Hill will be up against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Hill has caught 25 passes on 35 targets for a team-high 412 yards and four TDs, averaging 137.3 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Bills

Hill vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 76.8 REC YPG / REC TD

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Hill will square off against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills allow 142.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding two this season (0.7 per game).

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 88.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill, in two of three games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has 34.0% of his team's target share (35 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 11.8 yards per target (11th in NFL).

Hill has a touchdown catch in all three games this year, scoring more than one TD on one occasion.

He has four total touchdowns this season (23.5% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 41.2% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 TAR / 11 REC / 215 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

