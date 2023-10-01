When the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Tyreek Hill will be up against a Bills pass defense featuring Terrel Bernard. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 65.2 21.7 1 7 14.04

Tyreek Hill vs. Terrel Bernard Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill leads his team with 412 receiving yards on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, opposing defenses have struggled to contain Miami's passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 362 passing yards per game and first in the league with 10.5 pass yards per attempt.

The Dolphins have been driven by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 43.3 points per game. They also rank first in total yards (550.3 per game).

Miami ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.3 pass attempts per game (103 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Dolphins are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 17 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense

Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 24 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Buffalo has given up the third-fewest in the league, 427 (142.3 per game).

The Bills are allowing 11.7 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.

Buffalo hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

Two players have caught a touchdown against the Bills this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Terrel Bernard Rec. Targets 35 5 Def. Targets Receptions 25 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.5 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 412 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 137.3 8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

