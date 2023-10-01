Tyreek Hill vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Tyreek Hill will be up against a Bills pass defense featuring Terrel Bernard. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|65.2
|21.7
|1
|7
|14.04
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tyreek Hill vs. Terrel Bernard Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill leads his team with 412 receiving yards on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, opposing defenses have struggled to contain Miami's passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 362 passing yards per game and first in the league with 10.5 pass yards per attempt.
- The Dolphins have been driven by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 43.3 points per game. They also rank first in total yards (550.3 per game).
- Miami ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.3 pass attempts per game (103 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Dolphins are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 17 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).
Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense
- Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 24 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Buffalo has given up the third-fewest in the league, 427 (142.3 per game).
- The Bills are allowing 11.7 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.
- Buffalo hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.
- Two players have caught a touchdown against the Bills this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tyreek Hill vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Terrel Bernard
|Rec. Targets
|35
|5
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.5
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|412
|24
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|137.3
|8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|117
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|2
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.