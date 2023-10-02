Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Broward County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
First Baptist Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 2
- Location: Davie, FL
- Location: Davie, FL
Hollywood Hills High School at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 2
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
Thursday
Coral Springs Charter High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Oakland Park, FL
- Location: Oakland Park, FL
TBD at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Location: Miramar, FL
Nova HS at Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Broward Preparatory School at NSU University School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Somerset Academy at Somerset Canyons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: West Boynton beach, FL
- Location: West Boynton beach, FL
Friday
Flanagan High School at Everglades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Location: Miramar, FL
West Broward High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Anderson High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
TBD at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Dillard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Davie, FL
- Location: Davie, FL
South Plantation High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sunrise, FL
- Location: Sunrise, FL
