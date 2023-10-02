Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on October 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 98 of 150 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 150), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 52 games this year (34.7%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (13.3%).

He has scored in 47 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 76 .293 AVG .219 .339 OBP .265 .449 SLG .372 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 39 64/19 K/BB 78/20 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings