Bryan De La Cruz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on October 2 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 98 of 150 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 150), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 52 games this year (34.7%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (13.3%).
- He has scored in 47 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.293
|AVG
|.219
|.339
|OBP
|.265
|.449
|SLG
|.372
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|39
|64/19
|K/BB
|78/20
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, Sept. 21, the lefty threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.