The Miami Dolphins right now have +1100 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Dolphins are one spot higher based on their Super Bowl odds (sixth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (seventh-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Dolphins' Super Bowl odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1100. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-smallest change.

The Dolphins' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 8.3%.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has beaten the spread three times in four games.

The Dolphins have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 511 yards per game. They rank 25th on defense (374.5 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have struggled on defense, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (29.8 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.5 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has nine TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 71.3% for 1,306 yards (326.5 per game).

Raheem Mostert has rushed for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and six scores in four games.

In the passing game, Mostert has scored one time, with 13 catches for 115 yards.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, hauling in 28 balls for 470 yards (117.5 per game).

Devon Achane has run for 309 yards (103.0 per game) and four TDs in three games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Dolphins' Jevon Holland has registered 39 tackles and 2.0 TFL in his four games.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2200 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +15000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +700 5 October 8 Giants - +15000 6 October 15 Panthers - +50000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +900 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +700

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.