Garrett Hampson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .280 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in 46 of 81 games this season (56.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.
- In 25 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.381
|OBP
|.333
|.411
|SLG
|.367
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|42/11
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.