The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .280 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

Hampson has gotten a hit in 46 of 81 games this season (56.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.

In 25 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .289 AVG .273 .381 OBP .333 .411 SLG .367 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 42/11 2 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings