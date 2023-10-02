Jake Burger vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami in total hits (122) this season while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 81 of 140 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 31 of them (22.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven home a run in 44 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 58 of 140 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|40
|.301
|AVG
|.171
|.366
|OBP
|.228
|.632
|SLG
|.390
|36
|XBH
|16
|21
|HR
|8
|53
|RBI
|16
|62/19
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.