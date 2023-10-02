The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (122) this season while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Burger has picked up a hit in 81 of 140 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 31 of them (22.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven home a run in 44 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 58 of 140 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 40 .301 AVG .171 .366 OBP .228 .632 SLG .390 36 XBH 16 21 HR 8 53 RBI 16 62/19 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings