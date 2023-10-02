The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 62 of 95 games this season (65.3%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (23.2%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Chisholm has an RBI in 31 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .256 AVG .249 .318 OBP .295 .488 SLG .438 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 26 RBI 25 62/14 K/BB 55/12 12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings