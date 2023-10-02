Jazz Chisholm vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 62 of 95 games this season (65.3%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (23.2%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Chisholm has an RBI in 31 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.256
|AVG
|.249
|.318
|OBP
|.295
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|25
|62/14
|K/BB
|55/12
|12
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.