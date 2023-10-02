On Monday, Jon Berti (.600 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 260 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 77 of 125 games this season (61.6%) Berti has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.8% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this season (30.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .283 AVG .302 .316 OBP .360 .391 SLG .416 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 43/19 7 SB 8

