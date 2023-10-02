Jon Berti vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Jon Berti (.600 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 260 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti?
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 77 of 125 games this season (61.6%) Berti has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (30.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.283
|AVG
|.302
|.316
|OBP
|.360
|.391
|SLG
|.416
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|43/19
|7
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
