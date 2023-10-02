Jorge Soler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jorge Soler (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (23.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (43.4%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|66
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.319
|OBP
|.357
|.488
|SLG
|.530
|29
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|40
|69/27
|K/BB
|72/38
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
