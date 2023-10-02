On Monday, Jorge Soler (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (23.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.8% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (43.4%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 66 .248 AVG .247 .319 OBP .357 .488 SLG .530 29 XBH 30 16 HR 20 35 RBI 40 69/27 K/BB 72/38 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings