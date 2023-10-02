On Monday, Josh Bell (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .249 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

In 67.1% of his 149 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 149), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven home a run in 55 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42 of 149 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 27 .257 AVG .265 .327 OBP .339 .431 SLG .441 25 XBH 10 11 HR 4 34 RBI 14 63/28 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings