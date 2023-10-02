Josh Bell vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Bell (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .249 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- In 67.1% of his 149 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 149), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven home a run in 55 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42 of 149 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|27
|.257
|AVG
|.265
|.327
|OBP
|.339
|.431
|SLG
|.441
|25
|XBH
|10
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|14
|63/28
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
