David Peterson is starting for the New York Mets on Monday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023

SNY

Queens, New York

Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Miami has scored 666 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Miami has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.298 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, Sept. 23, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 31 starts this season.

Luzardo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/2/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 10/3/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

