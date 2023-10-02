How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 2
David Peterson is starting for the New York Mets on Monday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Miami has scored 666 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Marlins rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Miami has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.298 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 32nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, Sept. 23, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has earned a quality start 16 times in 31 starts this season.
- Luzardo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Kodai Senga
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Osvaldo Bido
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Quinn Priester
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Andre Jackson
|10/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|10/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Wheeler
|10/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.