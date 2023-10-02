Nick Fortes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (.414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 44 of 97 games this year (45.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.4%).
- He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 97 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.231
|AVG
|.174
|.296
|OBP
|.226
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|37/7
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Peterson (3-8) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.