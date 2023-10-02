On Monday, Nick Fortes (.414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 44 of 97 games this year (45.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.4%).

He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 97 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .231 AVG .174 .296 OBP .226 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 16 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 37/7 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings