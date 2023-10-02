Yuli Gurriel vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 100 games this season (48.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (4.0%), homering in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28.0% of his games this season (28 of 100), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.255
|.299
|OBP
|.309
|.336
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|13
|21/13
|K/BB
|23/13
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, Sept. 21, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
