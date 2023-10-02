The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 100 games this season (48.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (4.0%), homering in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28.0% of his games this season (28 of 100), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .234 AVG .255 .299 OBP .309 .336 SLG .373 11 XBH 11 1 HR 3 14 RBI 13 21/13 K/BB 23/13 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings