The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, October 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 100 games this season (48.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.0%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (4.0%), homering in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 28.0% of his games this season (28 of 100), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 52
.234 AVG .255
.299 OBP .309
.336 SLG .373
11 XBH 11
1 HR 3
14 RBI 13
21/13 K/BB 23/13
1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Peterson (3-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, Sept. 21, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
