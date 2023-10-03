Bryan De La Cruz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 65.3% of his 150 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 52 games this year (34.7%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (47 of 150), with two or more runs 10 times (6.7%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.293
|AVG
|.219
|.339
|OBP
|.265
|.449
|SLG
|.372
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|39
|64/19
|K/BB
|78/20
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
