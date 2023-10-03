On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

In 65.3% of his 150 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 52 games this year (34.7%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (47 of 150), with two or more runs 10 times (6.7%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 76 .293 AVG .219 .339 OBP .265 .449 SLG .372 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 39 64/19 K/BB 78/20 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings