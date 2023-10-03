The Miami Dolphins have +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of October 3.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1100), the Dolphins are sixth-best in the NFL. They are two spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins have experienced the 15th-smallest change this season, improving from +2500 at the beginning to +1100.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have an 8.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

This year, three of the Dolphins' four games have gone over the point total.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Dolphins have the 26th-ranked defense this year (374.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking best with 511 yards per game.

The Dolphins own the best offense this season in terms of points scored (37.5 points per game), but they rank fifth-worst on the defensive side of the ball (29.8 points allowed per game).

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,306 yards (326.5 per game), completing 71.3%, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert has scored six TDs and picked up 249 yards (62.3 per game).

Also, Mostert has 13 catches for 115 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, hauling in 28 balls for 470 yards (117.5 per game).

Devon Achane has run for 309 yards (103.0 per game) and four TDs in three games.

Jevon Holland has totaled 39 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2200 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +12500 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +700 5 October 8 Giants - +20000 6 October 15 Panthers - +50000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +12500 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +900 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +700

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.