Jake Burger vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 122 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 81 of 140 games this year (57.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in 44 games this year (31.4%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|40
|.301
|AVG
|.171
|.366
|OBP
|.228
|.632
|SLG
|.390
|36
|XBH
|16
|21
|HR
|8
|53
|RBI
|16
|62/19
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.