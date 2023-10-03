The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 122 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Burger has gotten a hit in 81 of 140 games this year (57.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in 44 games this year (31.4%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 40 .301 AVG .171 .366 OBP .228 .632 SLG .390 36 XBH 16 21 HR 8 53 RBI 16 62/19 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings