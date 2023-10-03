Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the NL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Chisholm has recorded a hit in 62 of 95 games this season (65.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (32.6%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 of 95 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .256 AVG .249 .318 OBP .295 .488 SLG .438 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 26 RBI 25 62/14 K/BB 55/12 12 SB 10

