Jazz Chisholm vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the NL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Chisholm has recorded a hit in 62 of 95 games this season (65.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (32.6%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 95 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.256
|AVG
|.249
|.318
|OBP
|.295
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|25
|62/14
|K/BB
|55/12
|12
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
