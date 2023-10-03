On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.600 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 260 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Berti is batting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (20.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (4.8%).

In 30.4% of his games this season (38 of 125), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 61 GP 63 .283 AVG .302 .316 OBP .360 .391 SLG .416 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 43/19 7 SB 8

