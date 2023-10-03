Jon Berti vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.600 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 260 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (20.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (4.8%).
- In 30.4% of his games this season (38 of 125), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.283
|AVG
|.302
|.316
|OBP
|.360
|.391
|SLG
|.416
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|43/19
|7
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.