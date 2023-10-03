Jorge Soler vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (87 of 136), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this season (33.8%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season (59 of 136), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|66
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.319
|OBP
|.357
|.488
|SLG
|.530
|29
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|40
|69/27
|K/BB
|72/38
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
