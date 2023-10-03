Jorge Soler -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this year (87 of 136), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this season (33.8%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season (59 of 136), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 66 .248 AVG .247 .319 OBP .357 .488 SLG .530 29 XBH 30 16 HR 20 35 RBI 40 69/27 K/BB 72/38 0 SB 1

