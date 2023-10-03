Josh Bell vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Josh Bell and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .249.
- Bell has had a hit in 100 of 149 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 27 times (18.1%).
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had an RBI in 55 games this year (36.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (28.2%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|27
|.257
|AVG
|.265
|.327
|OBP
|.339
|.431
|SLG
|.441
|25
|XBH
|10
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|14
|63/28
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
