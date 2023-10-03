Josh Bell and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on October 3 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .249.

Bell has had a hit in 100 of 149 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 27 times (18.1%).

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had an RBI in 55 games this year (36.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (28.2%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 27 .257 AVG .265 .327 OBP .339 .431 SLG .441 25 XBH 10 11 HR 4 34 RBI 14 63/28 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings