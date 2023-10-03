Luis Arraez vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tuesday, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
In his most recent action (on September 29 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-1.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 118 of 147 games this year (80.3%), with at least two hits on 55 occasions (37.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|70
|.376
|AVG
|.330
|.407
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.435
|23
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|29
|10/16
|K/BB
|24/19
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
