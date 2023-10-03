Tuesday, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

In his most recent action (on September 29 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 118 of 147 games this year (80.3%), with at least two hits on 55 occasions (37.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 70 .376 AVG .330 .407 OBP .378 .500 SLG .435 23 XBH 20 6 HR 4 40 RBI 29 10/16 K/BB 24/19 3 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings