Phillies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-77) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 3.
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6) for the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.
- This year, Miami has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (666 total).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|W 4-2
|Johnny Cueto vs Kodai Senga
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Osvaldo Bido
|September 30
|@ Pirates
|W 7-3
|JT Chargois vs Quinn Priester
|October 1
|@ Pirates
|L 3-0
|Ryan Weathers vs Andre Jackson
|October 3
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Wheeler
|October 4
|@ Phillies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Aaron Nola
