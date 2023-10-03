Tuesday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-77) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 3.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6) for the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.

This year, Miami has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (666 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

