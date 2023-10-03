On Tuesday, October 3 at 8:08 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. Zack Wheeler will get the ball for the Phillies, while Jesus Luzardo will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Marlins have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +130 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 105 times this season and won 63, or 60%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 30-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (61.2% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+275) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+320) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+225) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+325)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 3rd

