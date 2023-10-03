Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins square off at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 8:08 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .354/.393/.469 slash line on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Sep. 17 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 124 hits with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.339/.509 so far this year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 21 of them.

In 32 starts this season, Wheeler has lasted five or more innings 29 times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1 at Braves Sep. 18 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Braves Sep. 12 5.0 7 6 6 4 3 at Padres Sep. 6 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

