The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Miami Marlins to start the NL Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 8:08 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (10-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 32nd of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing batters have a .245 batting average against him.

Luzardo has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies offense that is batting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Luzardo has thrown 12 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 14 against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073 in 32 games this season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 21 of them.

In 32 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 26th in MLB with 666 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Marlins have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

