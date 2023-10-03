The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins to start the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET, live on ESPN from Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo is expected to start for the Marlins.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Marlins have +140 odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 10-13, a 43.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 160 chances.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 38-42 38-30 45-47 63-59 20-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.