The NL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins live from Citizens Bank Park, and airing on ESPN. Jesus Luzardo is starting for the Marlins while the Phillies have not named a starter.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 666 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.298 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Luzardo (10-9) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, Sept. 23, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 31 starts this season.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/3/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

