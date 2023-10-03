Nick Fortes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .414 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to open the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .203.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 44 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26 games this season (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.231
|AVG
|.174
|.296
|OBP
|.226
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|37/7
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.