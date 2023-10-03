The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .414 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to open the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .203.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 44 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26 games this season (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .231 AVG .174 .296 OBP .226 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 16 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 37/7 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings