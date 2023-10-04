The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies in front 1-0.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 99 of 151 games this season (65.6%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (21.9%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 53 games this year (35.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 31.1% of his games this season (47 of 151), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 76 .293 AVG .219 .339 OBP .265 .449 SLG .372 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 39 64/19 K/BB 78/20 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings