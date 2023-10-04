Bryan De La Cruz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies in front 1-0.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .255 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 99 of 151 games this season (65.6%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (21.9%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 53 games this year (35.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 31.1% of his games this season (47 of 151), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.293
|AVG
|.219
|.339
|OBP
|.265
|.449
|SLG
|.372
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|39
|64/19
|K/BB
|78/20
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
