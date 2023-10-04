At the moment the Miami Dolphins are sixth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1100.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds (+1100) place them sixth-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only eighth-best.

The Dolphins have had the 15th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have an 8.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has covered the spread three times in four games.

Out of four Dolphins games this season, three have gone over the total.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 511 yards per game. They rank 26th on defense (374.5 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have struggled on defense, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (29.8 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank best offensively, totaling 37.5 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

In four games, Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,306 yards (326.5 per game), with nine TDs and three INTs, and completing 71.3%.

In four games, Raheem Mostert has run for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and six scores.

Mostert also has 13 catches for 115 yards and one score.

In four games, Tyreek Hill has 28 catches for 470 yards (117.5 per game) and four scores.

On the ground, Devon Achane has scored four times and picked up 309 yards (103.0 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Dolphins' Jevon Holland has compiled 39 tackles and 2.0 TFL in his four games.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2200 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +12500 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +700 5 October 8 Giants - +20000 6 October 15 Panthers - +50000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +12500 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +900 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +700

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.