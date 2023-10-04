Jacob Stallings vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 38 of 85 games this season (44.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (8.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.5% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.5% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Luis Arraez
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.213
|AVG
|.168
|.287
|OBP
|.270
|.303
|SLG
|.269
|9
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|32/12
|K/BB
|35/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.