On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 38 of 85 games this season (44.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (8.2%).

He has hit a home run in 3.5% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 16.5% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .213 AVG .168 .287 OBP .270 .303 SLG .269 9 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 11 32/12 K/BB 35/15 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings