On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in 38 of 85 games this season (44.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (8.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 3.5% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.5% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 20 games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.213 AVG .168
.287 OBP .270
.303 SLG .269
9 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 11
32/12 K/BB 35/15
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
