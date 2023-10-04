Jake Burger vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, October 4 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies up 1-0.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami in total hits (122) this season while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 82 of 141 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|40
|.301
|AVG
|.171
|.366
|OBP
|.228
|.632
|SLG
|.390
|36
|XBH
|16
|21
|HR
|8
|53
|RBI
|16
|62/19
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
