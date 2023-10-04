Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, October 4 at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies up 1-0.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (122) this season while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Burger has picked up a hit in 82 of 141 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 40 .301 AVG .171 .366 OBP .228 .632 SLG .390 36 XBH 16 21 HR 8 53 RBI 16 62/19 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings