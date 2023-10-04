Jazz Chisholm vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, October 4 at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Chisholm has recorded a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 96), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.256
|AVG
|.249
|.318
|OBP
|.295
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|25
|62/14
|K/BB
|55/12
|12
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
