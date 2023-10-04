Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, October 4 at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Chisholm has recorded a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 96), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .256 AVG .249 .318 OBP .295 .488 SLG .438 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 26 RBI 25 62/14 K/BB 55/12 12 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings