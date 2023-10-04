On Wednesday, Jon Berti (.564 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 224 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (4.8%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.6% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .283 AVG .302 .316 OBP .360 .391 SLG .416 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 43/19 7 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings