Jon Berti vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jon Berti (.564 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 224 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .293 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (4.8%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20.6% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.283
|AVG
|.302
|.316
|OBP
|.360
|.391
|SLG
|.416
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|43/19
|7
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
