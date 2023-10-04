Jorge Soler vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (87 of 137), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 32 games this season (23.4%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.6% of his games this season, Soler has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year (43.1%), including 15 multi-run games (10.9%).
- He has scored in 59 games this year (43.1%), including 15 multi-run games (10.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|66
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.319
|OBP
|.357
|.488
|SLG
|.530
|29
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|40
|69/27
|K/BB
|72/38
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
