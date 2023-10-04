The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: ESPN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 63.5% of his games this season (87 of 137), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 32 games this season (23.4%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In 33.6% of his games this season, Soler has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year (43.1%), including 15 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 66 .248 AVG .247 .319 OBP .357 .488 SLG .530 29 XBH 30 16 HR 20 35 RBI 40 69/27 K/BB 72/38 0 SB 1

